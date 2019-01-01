QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Willdan Group Inc is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. It operates in the business segments of Energy and Engineering & Consulting. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Energy segment, which includes services such as audit & surveys, program design, master planning, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, advances in software & data analytics, and other services. All of its revenue is derived from the domestic market.

Willdan Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Willdan Group (WLDN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ: WLDN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Willdan Group's (WLDN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Willdan Group (WLDN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Willdan Group (NASDAQ: WLDN) was reported by Roth Capital on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting WLDN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.32% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Willdan Group (WLDN)?

A

The stock price for Willdan Group (NASDAQ: WLDN) is $30.7543 last updated Today at 4:16:31 PM.

Q

Does Willdan Group (WLDN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Willdan Group.

Q

When is Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) reporting earnings?

A

Willdan Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Willdan Group (WLDN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Willdan Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Willdan Group (WLDN) operate in?

A

Willdan Group is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.