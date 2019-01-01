Willdan Group Inc is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. It operates in the business segments of Energy and Engineering & Consulting. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Energy segment, which includes services such as audit & surveys, program design, master planning, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, advances in software & data analytics, and other services. All of its revenue is derived from the domestic market.