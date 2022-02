Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocannabinoid or immune system. The company's lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus.