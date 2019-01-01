|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.280
|0.310
|0.0300
|REV
|122.300M
|110.335M
|-11.965M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE: MX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in MagnaChip Semiconductor’s space includes: Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN), NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC), Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS), Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN).
The latest price target for MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE: MX) was reported by Needham on August 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting MX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.58% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE: MX) is $18.06 last updated Today at 5:57:27 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 30, 2015 to stockholders of record on September 14, 2015.
MagnaChip Semiconductor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for MagnaChip Semiconductor.
MagnaChip Semiconductor is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.