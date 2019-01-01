QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
17.31 - 18.11
Vol / Avg.
267.2K/716.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.53 - 26.98
Mkt Cap
824.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.37
P/E
14.96
EPS
0.23
Shares
45.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 6:59AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 4:27PM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 11:39AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 3:42PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 9:24AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 5:23PM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 5:26PM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 4:49PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 1:32PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 7:47AM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 10:50AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 12:25PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 4:54PM
Benzinga - Jun 18, 2021, 10:27AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The company's product portfolio consists of large display solutions, mobile display solutions, sensor solutions, LED solutions, mobile solutions, and power conversions. The company operates in two segments namely Transitional Fab 3 foundry services and Standard products business. It generates maximum revenue from the Standard products business segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Asia Pacific.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2800.310 0.0300
REV122.300M110.335M-11.965M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MagnaChip Semiconductor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE: MX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MagnaChip Semiconductor's (MX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) stock?

A

The latest price target for MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE: MX) was reported by Needham on August 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting MX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.58% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX)?

A

The stock price for MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE: MX) is $18.06 last updated Today at 5:57:27 PM.

Q

Does MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 30, 2015 to stockholders of record on September 14, 2015.

Q

When is MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) reporting earnings?

A

MagnaChip Semiconductor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MagnaChip Semiconductor.

Q

What sector and industry does MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) operate in?

A

MagnaChip Semiconductor is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.