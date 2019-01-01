MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The company's product portfolio consists of large display solutions, mobile display solutions, sensor solutions, LED solutions, mobile solutions, and power conversions. The company operates in two segments namely Transitional Fab 3 foundry services and Standard products business. It generates maximum revenue from the Standard products business segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Asia Pacific.