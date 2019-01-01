QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Alset EHome International Inc, formerly HF Enterprises Inc is a holding company. It is engaged in property development, digital transformation technology and biohealth activities. The company operates in four business segments namely, property development, digital transformation technology, biohealth, and other business activities. It generates most of the revenue from the property development business.

Alset EHome International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alset EHome International (AEI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alset EHome International (NASDAQ: AEI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alset EHome International's (AEI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Alset EHome International (AEI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alset EHome International

Q

Current Stock Price for Alset EHome International (AEI)?

A

The stock price for Alset EHome International (NASDAQ: AEI) is $0.2907 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alset EHome International (AEI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alset EHome International.

Q

When is Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) reporting earnings?

A

Alset EHome International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Alset EHome International (AEI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alset EHome International.

Q

What sector and industry does Alset EHome International (AEI) operate in?

A

Alset EHome International is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.