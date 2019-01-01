|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-13
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Alset EHome International (NASDAQ: AEI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Alset EHome International’s space includes: Maui Land & Pineapple Co (NYSE:MLP), Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC), China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH), Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR).
There is no analysis for Alset EHome International
The stock price for Alset EHome International (NASDAQ: AEI) is $0.2907 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Alset EHome International.
Alset EHome International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Alset EHome International.
Alset EHome International is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.