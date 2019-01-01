QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Bruker manufactures scientific instruments and diagnostic tests for customers in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries. It operates in four operating segments: Bruker BioSpin Group, Bruker Calid Group, Bruker Scientific Instruments Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. The Bruker BioSpin Group and Bruker Calid Group are aggregated into BSI Life Science segment for reporting purposes, and it provides the highest revenue stream to the firm. The largest proportion of Bruker's revenue comes from Europe, though the firm also has a significant presence in the United States and Asia. It has its major technical and manufacturing centers in Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, as well as sales offices throughout the world.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5800.590 0.0100
REV663.880M683.500M19.620M

Analyst Ratings

Bruker Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bruker (BRKR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bruker (NASDAQ: BRKR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bruker's (BRKR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bruker (BRKR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bruker (NASDAQ: BRKR) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 85.00 expecting BRKR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.94% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bruker (BRKR)?

A

The stock price for Bruker (NASDAQ: BRKR) is $68.58 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bruker (BRKR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Bruker (BRKR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) reporting earnings?

A

Bruker’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Bruker (BRKR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bruker.

Q

What sector and industry does Bruker (BRKR) operate in?

A

Bruker is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.