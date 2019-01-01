Bruker manufactures scientific instruments and diagnostic tests for customers in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries. It operates in four operating segments: Bruker BioSpin Group, Bruker Calid Group, Bruker Scientific Instruments Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. The Bruker BioSpin Group and Bruker Calid Group are aggregated into BSI Life Science segment for reporting purposes, and it provides the highest revenue stream to the firm. The largest proportion of Bruker's revenue comes from Europe, though the firm also has a significant presence in the United States and Asia. It has its major technical and manufacturing centers in Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, as well as sales offices throughout the world.