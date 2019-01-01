QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Cerence Inc is a United States-based software company. It is involved in developing mobility-based solutions for drivers and their cars. The customers include all major automobile original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, or their tier 1 suppliers. The company's revenue is generated by selling software licenses and cloud-connected services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Other Americas; Germany; Other Europe, Middle East and Africa; Japan and Other Asia-Pacific.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5100.590 0.0800
REV94.380M94.426M46.000K

Cerence Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cerence (CRNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cerence's (CRNC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cerence (CRNC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting CRNC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.37% upside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cerence (CRNC)?

A

The stock price for Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is $36.86 last updated Today at 4:25:33 PM.

Q

Does Cerence (CRNC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cerence.

Q

When is Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) reporting earnings?

A

Cerence’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Cerence (CRNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cerence.

Q

What sector and industry does Cerence (CRNC) operate in?

A

Cerence is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.