Cerence Inc is a United States-based software company. It is involved in developing mobility-based solutions for drivers and their cars. The customers include all major automobile original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, or their tier 1 suppliers. The company's revenue is generated by selling software licenses and cloud-connected services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Other Americas; Germany; Other Europe, Middle East and Africa; Japan and Other Asia-Pacific.