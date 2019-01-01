|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ: IOBT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in IO Biotech’s space includes: CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX), Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT), Connect Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNTB), Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT).
The latest price target for IO Biotech (NASDAQ: IOBT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting IOBT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 159.90% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for IO Biotech (NASDAQ: IOBT) is $8.08 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for IO Biotech.
IO Biotech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for IO Biotech.
IO Biotech is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.