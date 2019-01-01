QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
IO Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on T-win technology platform. The product candidates are designed to induce the immune system to simultaneously target and disrupt multiple pathways that regulate tumor-induced immunosuppression.

IO Biotech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IO Biotech (IOBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ: IOBT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IO Biotech's (IOBT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for IO Biotech (IOBT) stock?

A

The latest price target for IO Biotech (NASDAQ: IOBT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting IOBT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 159.90% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for IO Biotech (IOBT)?

A

The stock price for IO Biotech (NASDAQ: IOBT) is $8.08 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IO Biotech (IOBT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IO Biotech.

Q

When is IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) reporting earnings?

A

IO Biotech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is IO Biotech (IOBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IO Biotech.

Q

What sector and industry does IO Biotech (IOBT) operate in?

A

IO Biotech is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.