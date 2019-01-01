QQQ
Versus Systems Inc is a Canada based company. The company is engaged in the technology sector and is developing a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players. The product offerings of the company include Dashboard/Platform In-Game Experience and Versus Gear App.

Versus Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Versus Systems (VS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Versus Systems's (VS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Versus Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Versus Systems (VS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting VS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 296.70% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Versus Systems (VS)?

A

The stock price for Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS) is $1.2604 last updated Today at 3:51:36 PM.

Q

Does Versus Systems (VS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Versus Systems.

Q

When is Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) reporting earnings?

A

Versus Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Versus Systems (VS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Versus Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Versus Systems (VS) operate in?

A

Versus Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.