|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.130
|0.030
|-0.1000
|REV
|417.020M
|420.447M
|3.427M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Healthcare Services Group’s space includes: Civeo (NYSE:CVEO), Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN), IAA (NYSE:IAA), Viad (NYSE:VVI) and Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG).
The latest price target for Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) was reported by Jefferies on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.50 expecting HCSG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.12% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) is $15.72 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.
Healthcare Services Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Healthcare Services Group.
Healthcare Services Group is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.