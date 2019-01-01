Healthcare Services Group Inc is a provider of housekeeping and facility-management services to the healthcare industry. The company operates two business segments, both contributing roughly equally to the company's revenue: Housekeeping, laundry, linen, and other services; and Dietary department services. Housekeeping includes management of clients' housekeeping departments, cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing, laundry, and bed linen and uniform services. Dietary consists of food purchasing, meal preparation, and providing dietitian consulting services. Its clients are primarily nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States of America.