Range
15.67 - 16.97
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/1M
Div / Yield
0.85/5.38%
52 Wk
14.8 - 32.96
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
136.48
Open
16.88
P/E
25.77
EPS
0.03
Shares
74M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Healthcare Services Group Inc is a provider of housekeeping and facility-management services to the healthcare industry. The company operates two business segments, both contributing roughly equally to the company's revenue: Housekeeping, laundry, linen, and other services; and Dietary department services. Housekeeping includes management of clients' housekeeping departments, cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing, laundry, and bed linen and uniform services. Dietary consists of food purchasing, meal preparation, and providing dietitian consulting services. Its clients are primarily nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States of America.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1300.030 -0.1000
REV417.020M420.447M3.427M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Healthcare Services Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Healthcare Services Group's (HCSG) competitors?

A

Other companies in Healthcare Services Group’s space includes: Civeo (NYSE:CVEO), Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN), IAA (NYSE:IAA), Viad (NYSE:VVI) and Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG).

Q

What is the target price for Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) was reported by Jefferies on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.50 expecting HCSG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.12% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)?

A

The stock price for Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) is $15.72 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) pay a dividend?

A

The next Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) reporting earnings?

A

Healthcare Services Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Healthcare Services Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) operate in?

A

Healthcare Services Group is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.