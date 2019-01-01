|Q1 2022
2022-05-03
Q4 2021
|1.090
|1.320
|0.2300
|71.060M
|75.741M
|4.681M
You can purchase shares of SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for SiTime.
The latest price target for SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) was reported by Needham on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 300.00 expecting SITM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.96% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) is $194.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for SiTime.
SiTime’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for SiTime.
SiTime is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.