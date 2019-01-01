SiTime Corp is a USA based provider of silicon timing systems solutions. The company designs, develops and sells silicon timing systems solutions for different industries incliding automotive, infrastructure, aerospace-defense, consumer, internet of things, consumer and industrials. Its product offerings include Stratum 3E DCOCXOs, Programmable OCXOs, MHz Oscillators, 32.768 kHz Oscillators, Embedded Resonators, Precision MHz Super-TCXOs, and Ruggedized Oscillators. It sells its products around Taiwan, Hong Kong, United States, and other regions and generates the majority of the revenue from Taiwan.