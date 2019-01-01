QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
160.01 - 195.51
Vol / Avg.
432.8K/352.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
75.81 - 341.77
Mkt Cap
4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
163.17
P/E
127.35
EPS
0.99
Shares
20.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 6:11AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 11:08AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 8:44AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 4:11PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 9:15AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 9:41AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 5:17PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 11:53AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:47PM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 11:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 9:51AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:19AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 4:49PM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 6:55AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 8:59AM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 5:25AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 12:50PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 12:10PM
load more
SiTime Corp is a USA based provider of silicon timing systems solutions. The company designs, develops and sells silicon timing systems solutions for different industries incliding automotive, infrastructure, aerospace-defense, consumer, internet of things, consumer and industrials. Its product offerings include Stratum 3E DCOCXOs, Programmable OCXOs, MHz Oscillators, 32.768 kHz Oscillators, Embedded Resonators, Precision MHz Super-TCXOs, and Ruggedized Oscillators. It sells its products around Taiwan, Hong Kong, United States, and other regions and generates the majority of the revenue from Taiwan.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0901.320 0.2300
REV71.060M75.741M4.681M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SiTime Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SiTime (SITM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SiTime's (SITM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SiTime.

Q

What is the target price for SiTime (SITM) stock?

A

The latest price target for SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) was reported by Needham on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 300.00 expecting SITM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.96% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SiTime (SITM)?

A

The stock price for SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) is $194.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SiTime (SITM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SiTime.

Q

When is SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) reporting earnings?

A

SiTime’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is SiTime (SITM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SiTime.

Q

What sector and industry does SiTime (SITM) operate in?

A

SiTime is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.