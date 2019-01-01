QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
CEVA Inc is a licensor of signal-processing intellectual property. Through partnerships with semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers globally, the company helps produce devices for a range of end markets. OEMs and semiconductor companies choose to sell products with CEVA equipment to wireless, consumer, automotive, and Internet of Things companies. Revenue is derived primarily from licensing fees and related revenue, and royalties generated from the shipments of products utilizing its intellectual properties. CEVA also engages in the training and sale of development systems.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1900.220 0.0300
REV32.630M34.057M1.427M

CEVA Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CEVA (CEVA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CEVA (NASDAQ: CEVA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CEVA's (CEVA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CEVA (CEVA) stock?

A

The latest price target for CEVA (NASDAQ: CEVA) was reported by Rosenblatt on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting CEVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.61% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CEVA (CEVA)?

A

The stock price for CEVA (NASDAQ: CEVA) is $39.06 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CEVA (CEVA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CEVA.

Q

When is CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) reporting earnings?

A

CEVA’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is CEVA (CEVA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CEVA.

Q

What sector and industry does CEVA (CEVA) operate in?

A

CEVA is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.