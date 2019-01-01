CEVA Inc is a licensor of signal-processing intellectual property. Through partnerships with semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers globally, the company helps produce devices for a range of end markets. OEMs and semiconductor companies choose to sell products with CEVA equipment to wireless, consumer, automotive, and Internet of Things companies. Revenue is derived primarily from licensing fees and related revenue, and royalties generated from the shipments of products utilizing its intellectual properties. CEVA also engages in the training and sale of development systems.