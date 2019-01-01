QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
17.42 - 17.98
Vol / Avg.
86K/54K
Div / Yield
1.11/6.42%
52 Wk
17.34 - 21.97
Mkt Cap
353.9M
Payout Ratio
26.2
Open
17.66
P/E
4.96
Shares
19.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
RiverNorth Managed Duration Muni Inc Fd is a United States based diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes. The Fund's secondary investment objective is total return.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

RiverNorth Managed Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RiverNorth Managed (RMM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RiverNorth Managed (NYSE: RMM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RiverNorth Managed's (RMM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RiverNorth Managed.

Q

What is the target price for RiverNorth Managed (RMM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RiverNorth Managed

Q

Current Stock Price for RiverNorth Managed (RMM)?

A

The stock price for RiverNorth Managed (NYSE: RMM) is $17.93 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RiverNorth Managed (RMM) pay a dividend?

A

The next RiverNorth Managed (RMM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is RiverNorth Managed (NYSE:RMM) reporting earnings?

A

RiverNorth Managed does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RiverNorth Managed (RMM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RiverNorth Managed.

Q

What sector and industry does RiverNorth Managed (RMM) operate in?

A

RiverNorth Managed is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.