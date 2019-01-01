QQQ
Range
43.18 - 46.62
Vol / Avg.
145.9K/103.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
42.7 - 139.48
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
43.18
P/E
12.37
EPS
0.99
Shares
26.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
ePlus Inc is a holding company. ePlus through its subsidiaries provides information technology solutions. The company's technology solutions enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes. It also provides consulting, professional and managed services and complete lifecycle management services including flexible financing solutions. ePlus focuses on middle market and large enterprises in North America and the United Kingdom.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.100
REV494.834M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ePlus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ePlus (PLUS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ePlus (NASDAQ: PLUS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ePlus's (PLUS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ePlus (PLUS) stock?

A

The latest price target for ePlus (NASDAQ: PLUS) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on August 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 121.00 expecting PLUS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 160.33% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ePlus (PLUS)?

A

The stock price for ePlus (NASDAQ: PLUS) is $46.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ePlus (PLUS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 26, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2012.

Q

When is ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) reporting earnings?

A

ePlus’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is ePlus (PLUS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ePlus.

Q

What sector and industry does ePlus (PLUS) operate in?

A

ePlus is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.