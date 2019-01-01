|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.900
|1.920
|0.0200
|REV
|3.710B
|3.672B
|-38.000M
You can purchase shares of Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Fidelity National Info’s space includes: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO), Genpact (NYSE:G) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC).
The latest price target for Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) was reported by Mizuho on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 135.00 expecting FIS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.41% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) is $92.205 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.
The next Fidelity National Info (FIS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.
Fidelity National Info’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Fidelity National Info.
Fidelity National Info is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.