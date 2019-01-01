QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: IT Services
Fidelity National Information Services' legacy operations provide core and payment processing services to banks, but its business has expanded over time. By acquiring Sungard in 2015, the company now provides record-keeping and other services to investment firms. With the acquisition of Worldpay in 2019, FIS now provides payment processing services for merchants and holds leading positions in the United States and United Kingdom. About a fourth of revenue is generated outside North America.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9001.920 0.0200
REV3.710B3.672B-38.000M

Fidelity National Info Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fidelity National Info (FIS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fidelity National Info's (FIS) competitors?

A

Other companies in Fidelity National Info’s space includes: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO), Genpact (NYSE:G) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Q

What is the target price for Fidelity National Info (FIS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) was reported by Mizuho on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 135.00 expecting FIS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.41% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fidelity National Info (FIS)?

A

The stock price for Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) is $92.205 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does Fidelity National Info (FIS) pay a dividend?

A

The next Fidelity National Info (FIS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) reporting earnings?

A

Fidelity National Info’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Fidelity National Info (FIS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fidelity National Info.

Q

What sector and industry does Fidelity National Info (FIS) operate in?

A

Fidelity National Info is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.