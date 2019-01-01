QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/56.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
36.24 - 62.27
Mkt Cap
610.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
363.92
EPS
-0.2
Shares
14M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 4:59AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 12:06PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 7:46AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 12:24PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 6:10AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 8:29AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 8:26AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 7:50AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 7:48AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Jul 6, 2021, 1:04PM
Benzinga - Jul 6, 2021, 1:04PM
Benzinga - Jul 6, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 7:35AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Surmodics Inc is a provider of surface modification and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry. The company's mission is to improve the treatment and detection of disease by using our technology to provide solutions to difficult medical devices and diagnostic challenges. It has two reportable segments: Medical device unit and the Vitro diagnostics unit. Surmodics derives most of its revenue from the Vitro diagnostics segment.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.310-0.130 0.1800
REV23.710M23.003M-707.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Surmodics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Surmodics (SRDX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ: SRDX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Surmodics's (SRDX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Surmodics (SRDX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Surmodics (NASDAQ: SRDX) was reported by Needham on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 58.00 expecting SRDX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.81% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Surmodics (SRDX)?

A

The stock price for Surmodics (NASDAQ: SRDX) is $43.67 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Surmodics (SRDX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Surmodics.

Q

When is Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) reporting earnings?

A

Surmodics’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Surmodics (SRDX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Surmodics.

Q

What sector and industry does Surmodics (SRDX) operate in?

A

Surmodics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.