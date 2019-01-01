OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd is a provider of technology platforms that enable digital transformations. Its platform provides cloud-native technology solutions that integrate financial services with market technology. The company offers technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions in China. Its technology solutions cover multiple verticals in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance and asset management, across the full scope of their businesses from sales and marketing and risk management to customer services and operations, as well as technology infrastructures such as data management and cloud services.