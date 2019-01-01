QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd is a provider of technology platforms that enable digital transformations. Its platform provides cloud-native technology solutions that integrate financial services with market technology. The company offers technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions in China. Its technology solutions cover multiple verticals in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance and asset management, across the full scope of their businesses from sales and marketing and risk management to customer services and operations, as well as technology infrastructures such as data management and cloud services.

OneConnect Financial Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OneConnect Financial Tech (OCFT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE: OCFT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OneConnect Financial Tech's (OCFT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for OneConnect Financial Tech (OCFT) stock?

A

The latest price target for OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE: OCFT) was reported by HSBC on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.50 expecting OCFT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.23% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for OneConnect Financial Tech (OCFT)?

A

The stock price for OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE: OCFT) is $1.55 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does OneConnect Financial Tech (OCFT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OneConnect Financial Tech.

Q

When is OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) reporting earnings?

A

OneConnect Financial Tech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is OneConnect Financial Tech (OCFT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OneConnect Financial Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does OneConnect Financial Tech (OCFT) operate in?

A

OneConnect Financial Tech is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.