You can purchase shares of Holley (NYSE: HLLY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Holley’s space includes: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP), Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV).
The latest price target for Holley (NYSE: HLLY) was reported by Raymond James on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.50 expecting HLLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.17% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Holley (NYSE: HLLY) is $12.27 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Holley.
Holley’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Holley.
Holley is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.