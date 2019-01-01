QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
12.25 - 12.55
Vol / Avg.
193.9K/161K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.24 - 13.64
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.41
P/E
-
EPS
-0.28
Shares
118M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 7:41AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 5:15AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 1:04PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 9:00AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 1:15PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 8:43AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:40AM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 7:59AM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 7:44AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 7:21AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 8:50AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 7:49AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 7:48AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Holley Inc is a designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance automotive aftermarket products, featuring a portfolio of iconic brands serving the car and truck industry. Its brands are woven into the fabric of car culture in the United States, covering electronic fuel injection (Holley EFI), electronic tuning (APR, DiabloSport, Edge and Superchips), electronic ignition (MSD and ACCEL), carburetion (Holley), exhaust (Flowmaster and Hooker), safety (Simpson and Stilo) and other product categories.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Holley Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Holley (HLLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Holley (NYSE: HLLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Holley's (HLLY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Holley (HLLY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Holley (NYSE: HLLY) was reported by Raymond James on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.50 expecting HLLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.17% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Holley (HLLY)?

A

The stock price for Holley (NYSE: HLLY) is $12.27 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Holley (HLLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Holley.

Q

When is Holley (NYSE:HLLY) reporting earnings?

A

Holley’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Holley (HLLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Holley.

Q

What sector and industry does Holley (HLLY) operate in?

A

Holley is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.