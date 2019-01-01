QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Valneva SE is a vaccine company focused on developing life-saving vaccines. Its portfolio includes two vaccines for travellers; one for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis (IXIARO) and the second (DUKORAL) for the prevention of cholera and diarrhoea. The segments of the group are Commercialized vaccines which relate to marketed vaccines, the group's vaccines IXIARO/JESPECT, DUKORAL, and third-party products; Vaccine candidates which relate to research and development programs to generate new approvable products to generate future cash flows from product sales through partnering with pharmaceutical companies; and Technologies and services which relates to services and inventions at a commercialization stage. The group is based in France and operates internationally.

Valneva Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Valneva (VALN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Valneva (NASDAQ: VALN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Valneva's (VALN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Valneva (VALN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Valneva (NASDAQ: VALN) was reported by Jefferies on June 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting VALN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.53% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Valneva (VALN)?

A

The stock price for Valneva (NASDAQ: VALN) is $33.17 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does Valneva (VALN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Valneva.

Q

When is Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) reporting earnings?

A

Valneva’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Valneva (VALN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Valneva.

Q

What sector and industry does Valneva (VALN) operate in?

A

Valneva is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.