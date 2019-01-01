QQQ
Range
41.91 - 43.03
Vol / Avg.
70.9K/122.6K
Div / Yield
0.6/1.43%
52 Wk
33.25 - 50.03
Mkt Cap
823.8M
Payout Ratio
18.4
Open
42.92
P/E
12.9
EPS
1.25
Shares
19.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Heidrick & Struggles International Inc is a leadership advisory firm providing executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company's operating segment includes the Americas; Europe; the Asia Pacific and Heidrick Consulting. It generates maximum revenue from the Americas.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.790

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV261.400M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Heidrick & Struggles Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Heidrick & Struggles Intl (HSII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ: HSII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Heidrick & Struggles Intl's (HSII) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Heidrick & Struggles Intl (HSII) stock?

A

The latest price target for Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ: HSII) was reported by Credit Suisse on April 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting HSII to fall to within 12 months (a possible -21.52% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Heidrick & Struggles Intl (HSII)?

A

The stock price for Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ: HSII) is $42.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Heidrick & Struggles Intl (HSII) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 19, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 4, 2021.

Q

When is Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) reporting earnings?

A

Heidrick & Struggles Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Heidrick & Struggles Intl (HSII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Heidrick & Struggles Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Heidrick & Struggles Intl (HSII) operate in?

A

Heidrick & Struggles Intl is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.