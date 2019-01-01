QQQ
Range
8.97 - 9.01
Vol / Avg.
9.8K/22.9K
Div / Yield
0.43/4.84%
52 Wk
8.92 - 10.74
Mkt Cap
81.9M
Payout Ratio
82.47
Open
8.96
P/E
16.61
EPS
0
Shares
9.1M
Outstanding
Mfs Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a United States-based diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The fund invests a majority of its net assets, including assets attributable to preferred shares and borrowing for investment purposes, in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes.

Mfs Inv Grade Municipal Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (CXH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (NYSE: CXH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mfs Inv Grade Municipal's (CXH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mfs Inv Grade Municipal.

Q

What is the target price for Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (CXH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mfs Inv Grade Municipal

Q

Current Stock Price for Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (CXH)?

A

The stock price for Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (NYSE: CXH) is $8.985 last updated Today at 5:09:48 PM.

Q

Does Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (CXH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Q

When is Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (NYSE:CXH) reporting earnings?

A

Mfs Inv Grade Municipal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (CXH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mfs Inv Grade Municipal.

Q

What sector and industry does Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (CXH) operate in?

A

Mfs Inv Grade Municipal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.