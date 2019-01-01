WW International (Weight Watchers rebranded) is the largest global provider of weight-loss solutions, generating $1.4 billion in 2020 revenues (roughly 1.9% of the $71 billion U.S. weight loss market, and a little less than 0.5% of the global weight loss market, per our calculations and Research and Market estimates). The firm has expanded its purview beyond its historical dietary focus, now offering an integrated wellness solution that extends into sleep tracking, fitness, mental health, and nutrition services through its mobile application ecosystem. The company also maintains a small ($45 million) health solutions segment, through which access to the firm's myWW+ platform is provided to employees of small- and medium-business clients in the U.S.