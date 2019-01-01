|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.360
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01
|REV
|279.290M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of WW International (NASDAQ: WW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in WW International’s space includes: Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW), E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH), XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA), Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) and StoneMor (NYSE:STON).
The latest price target for WW International (NASDAQ: WW) was reported by Keybanc on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting WW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.03% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for WW International (NASDAQ: WW) is $10.42 last updated Today at 5:39:11 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for WW International.
WW International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for WW International.
WW International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.