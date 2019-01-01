QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
WW International (Weight Watchers rebranded) is the largest global provider of weight-loss solutions, generating $1.4 billion in 2020 revenues (roughly 1.9% of the $71 billion U.S. weight loss market, and a little less than 0.5% of the global weight loss market, per our calculations and Research and Market estimates). The firm has expanded its purview beyond its historical dietary focus, now offering an integrated wellness solution that extends into sleep tracking, fitness, mental health, and nutrition services through its mobile application ecosystem. The company also maintains a small ($45 million) health solutions segment, through which access to the firm's myWW+ platform is provided to employees of small- and medium-business clients in the U.S.

WW International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WW International (WW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WW International (NASDAQ: WW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WW International's (WW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for WW International (WW) stock?

A

The latest price target for WW International (NASDAQ: WW) was reported by Keybanc on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting WW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.03% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for WW International (WW)?

A

The stock price for WW International (NASDAQ: WW) is $10.42 last updated Today at 5:39:11 PM.

Q

Does WW International (WW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WW International.

Q

When is WW International (NASDAQ:WW) reporting earnings?

A

WW International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is WW International (WW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WW International.

Q

What sector and industry does WW International (WW) operate in?

A

WW International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.