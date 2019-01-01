QQQ
Range
14.66 - 14.73
Vol / Avg.
46.9K/110.6K
Div / Yield
0.73/4.95%
52 Wk
14.64 - 17.5
Mkt Cap
785.1M
Payout Ratio
74.78
Open
14.67
P/E
16.47
Shares
53.4M
Outstanding
Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The fund's objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from U.S. federal income taxes. The company invests in Transportation, Health, Utilities, Education, Housing, and other sectors.

Blackrock Muniholdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Blackrock Muniholdings (MHD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MHD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Blackrock Muniholdings's (MHD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackrock Muniholdings.

Q

What is the target price for Blackrock Muniholdings (MHD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blackrock Muniholdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackrock Muniholdings (MHD)?

A

The stock price for Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MHD) is $14.715 last updated Today at 3:55:21 PM.

Q

Does Blackrock Muniholdings (MHD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MHD) reporting earnings?

A

Blackrock Muniholdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackrock Muniholdings (MHD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackrock Muniholdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackrock Muniholdings (MHD) operate in?

A

Blackrock Muniholdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.