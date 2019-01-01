QQQ
Range
10.84 - 10.91
Vol / Avg.
14.3K/91.5K
Div / Yield
0.56/5.18%
52 Wk
10.45 - 12.88
Mkt Cap
482.1M
Payout Ratio
61.94
Open
10.9
P/E
11.7
EPS
-0.98
Shares
44.4M
Outstanding
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It investment objective of the company is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. It invests primarily in municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment. The Municipal securities include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal.

Invesco Advantage Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco Advantage (VKI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco Advantage (AMEX: VKI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Invesco Advantage's (VKI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco Advantage.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco Advantage (VKI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Invesco Advantage (AMEX: VKI) was reported by Stifel on August 15, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting VKI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco Advantage (VKI)?

A

The stock price for Invesco Advantage (AMEX: VKI) is $10.8604 last updated Today at 3:23:45 PM.

Q

Does Invesco Advantage (VKI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Invesco Advantage (AMEX:VKI) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco Advantage does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco Advantage (VKI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco Advantage.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco Advantage (VKI) operate in?

A

Invesco Advantage is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.