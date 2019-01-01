QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/956.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
65.67 - 108.9
Mkt Cap
6.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
19.16
EPS
0.78
Shares
72.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Lumentum Holdings Inc is a California-based technology firm. The company provides two types of optical and photonic products: optical components that are used in telecommunications networking equipment, and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection, and life-science lab uses. Its segments are OpComms and Lasers. The firm is also expanding into new optical applications, such as 3-D sensing laser diode for consumer electronics. It generates maximum revenue from the OpComms segment. The OpComms segment products include a wide range of components, modules and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks for access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5801.600 0.0200
REV445.490M446.700M1.210M

Analyst Ratings

Lumentum Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lumentum Holdings (LITE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lumentum Holdings's (LITE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lumentum Holdings (LITE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 97.00 expecting LITE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.66% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lumentum Holdings (LITE)?

A

The stock price for Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) is $95.42 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lumentum Holdings (LITE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lumentum Holdings.

Q

When is Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) reporting earnings?

A

Lumentum Holdings’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Lumentum Holdings (LITE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lumentum Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Lumentum Holdings (LITE) operate in?

A

Lumentum Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.