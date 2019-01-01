Lumentum Holdings Inc is a California-based technology firm. The company provides two types of optical and photonic products: optical components that are used in telecommunications networking equipment, and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection, and life-science lab uses. Its segments are OpComms and Lasers. The firm is also expanding into new optical applications, such as 3-D sensing laser diode for consumer electronics. It generates maximum revenue from the OpComms segment. The OpComms segment products include a wide range of components, modules and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks for access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.