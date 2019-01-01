|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.580
|1.600
|0.0200
|REV
|445.490M
|446.700M
|1.210M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lumentum Holdings’s space includes: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) and F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV).
The latest price target for Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 97.00 expecting LITE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.66% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) is $95.42 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Lumentum Holdings.
Lumentum Holdings’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lumentum Holdings.
Lumentum Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.