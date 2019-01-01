QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Household Products
Church & Dwight is the leading producer of baking soda in the world. Beyond baking soda, the products in its portfolio have vast category reach, including laundry products, cat litter, oral care, deodorant, and nasal care--all sold under the Arm & Hammer brand umbrella. Its mix also includes Xtra, Trojan, OxiClean, First Response, Nair, L'il Critters/Vitafusion, Orajel, and Water Pik, which together with Arm & Hammer constitute more than 80% of its annual sales and profits. In early 2019, the firm announced the addition of Flawless, which manufactures electric shaving products for women. The firm acquired Zicam at the end of 2020, a leading brand in the cough/cold shortening category. Church & Dwight derives about 85% of its sales from its home turf.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6000.640 0.0400
REV1.350B1.369B19.000M

Analyst Ratings

Church & Dwight Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Church & Dwight Co (CHD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Church & Dwight Co (NYSE: CHD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Church & Dwight Co's (CHD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Church & Dwight Co (CHD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Church & Dwight Co (NYSE: CHD) was reported by Argus Research on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CHD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Church & Dwight Co (CHD)?

A

The stock price for Church & Dwight Co (NYSE: CHD) is $96.69 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Church & Dwight Co (CHD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) reporting earnings?

A

Church & Dwight Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Church & Dwight Co (CHD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Church & Dwight Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Church & Dwight Co (CHD) operate in?

A

Church & Dwight Co is in the Consumer Staples sector and Household Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.