Wearable Devices Stock (NASDAQ:WLDS), Quotes and News Summary

Wearable Devices Stock (NASDAQ: WLDS)
|Day Range2.21 - 2.65
|52 Wk Range2.27 - 5.85
|Open / Close2.46 / 2.34
|Float / Outstanding7.5M / 14.8M
|Vol / Avg.583.9K / 4.3M
|Mkt Cap34.7M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price2.84
|Div / Yield-
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float7.5M
|EPS-
You can purchase shares of Wearable Devices (NASDAQ: WLDS) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Wearable Devices.
There is no analysis for Wearable Devices
The stock price for Wearable Devices (NASDAQ: WLDS) is $2.34 last updated September 16, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Wearable Devices.
Wearable Devices does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Wearable Devices.
Wearable Devices is in the Technology sector and Consumer Electronics industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.