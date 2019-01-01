ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Wearable Devices
(NASDAQ:WLDS)
$2.34
-0.38[-13.97%]
At close: Sep 16
$2.19
-0.1500[-6.41%]
After Hours: 6:22PM EDT
Day Range2.21 - 2.6552 Wk Range2.27 - 5.85Open / Close2.46 / 2.34Float / Outstanding7.5M / 14.8M
Vol / Avg.583.9K / 4.3MMkt Cap34.7MP/E-50d Avg. Price2.84
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float7.5MEPS-

Wearable Devices Stock (NASDAQ:WLDS), Quotes and News Summary

Wearable Devices Stock (NASDAQ: WLDS)

Day Range2.21 - 2.6552 Wk Range2.27 - 5.85Open / Close2.46 / 2.34Float / Outstanding7.5M / 14.8M
Vol / Avg.583.9K / 4.3MMkt Cap34.7MP/E-50d Avg. Price2.84
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float7.5MEPS-
Wearable Devices Ltd develops a non-invasive Neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. With the use of Deep Learning algorithms and Convolutional Neural Networks, it translates digital signals and classifies them as one of the gestures. Its products include Mudra Inspire and Mudra Band.
Read More

Wearable Devices Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Wearable Devices (WLDS) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Wearable Devices (NASDAQ: WLDS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Wearable Devices's (WLDS) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Wearable Devices.

Q
What is the target price for Wearable Devices (WLDS) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Wearable Devices

Q
Current Stock Price for Wearable Devices (WLDS)?
A

The stock price for Wearable Devices (NASDAQ: WLDS) is $2.34 last updated September 16, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Wearable Devices (WLDS) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wearable Devices.

Q
When is Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) reporting earnings?
A

Wearable Devices does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Wearable Devices (WLDS) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Wearable Devices.

Q
What sector and industry does Wearable Devices (WLDS) operate in?
A

Wearable Devices is in the Technology sector and Consumer Electronics industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.