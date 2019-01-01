QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
12.75 - 13.05
Vol / Avg.
110.3K/118K
Div / Yield
0.71/5.48%
52 Wk
12.88 - 15.33
Mkt Cap
822.6M
Payout Ratio
51.68
Open
12.75
P/E
9.43
EPS
0
Shares
63.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund portfolio of investments consists of investments in different sectors such as education, healthcare, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PIMCO Municipal Income Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PIMCO Municipal Income (PML) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE: PML) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PIMCO Municipal Income's (PML) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PIMCO Municipal Income.

Q

What is the target price for PIMCO Municipal Income (PML) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PIMCO Municipal Income

Q

Current Stock Price for PIMCO Municipal Income (PML)?

A

The stock price for PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE: PML) is $13.0039 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:53:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PIMCO Municipal Income (PML) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PML) reporting earnings?

A

PIMCO Municipal Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PIMCO Municipal Income (PML) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PIMCO Municipal Income.

Q

What sector and industry does PIMCO Municipal Income (PML) operate in?

A

PIMCO Municipal Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.