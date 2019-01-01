QQQ
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is the United States based closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to return $25.00 per common share to holders of common shares. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing a majority of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from U.S. federal income taxes.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blackrock Municipal 2030 (BTT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 (NYSE: BTT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blackrock Municipal 2030's (BTT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackrock Municipal 2030.

Q

What is the target price for Blackrock Municipal 2030 (BTT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blackrock Municipal 2030

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackrock Municipal 2030 (BTT)?

A

The stock price for Blackrock Municipal 2030 (NYSE: BTT) is $24.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:56:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blackrock Municipal 2030 (BTT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Blackrock Municipal 2030 (NYSE:BTT) reporting earnings?

A

Blackrock Municipal 2030 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackrock Municipal 2030 (BTT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackrock Municipal 2030.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackrock Municipal 2030 (BTT) operate in?

A

Blackrock Municipal 2030 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.