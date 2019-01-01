|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.960
|1.190
|0.2300
|REV
|788.140M
|870.000M
|81.860M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Travel+Leisure (NYSE: TNL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Travel+Leisure’s space includes: Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP), Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH), GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG), Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H).
The latest price target for Travel+Leisure (NYSE: TNL) was reported by Credit Suisse on October 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 76.00 expecting TNL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.35% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Travel+Leisure (NYSE: TNL) is $55.74 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.
Travel+Leisure’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Travel+Leisure.
Travel+Leisure is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.