QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/753.3K
Div / Yield
1.4/2.51%
52 Wk
46.81 - 68.26
Mkt Cap
4.8B
Payout Ratio
50.42
Open
-
P/E
23.42
EPS
1.16
Shares
85.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 4:40PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 9:18AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 6:42AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 6:39AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 5:14AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 11:06AM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 1:32PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 7:22AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 11:13AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 10:53AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 6:44AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 6:43AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 9:33AM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 7:55AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Travel+Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company with a portfolio of several travel brands included in its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. It provides a suite of products and services to inspire travelers with Travel + Leisure's multi-platform content, including subscription travel clubs, online travel gateway BookTandL.com, and brand licensing agreements.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9601.190 0.2300
REV788.140M870.000M81.860M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Travel+Leisure Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Travel+Leisure (TNL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Travel+Leisure (NYSE: TNL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Travel+Leisure's (TNL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Travel+Leisure (TNL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Travel+Leisure (NYSE: TNL) was reported by Credit Suisse on October 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 76.00 expecting TNL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.35% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Travel+Leisure (TNL)?

A

The stock price for Travel+Leisure (NYSE: TNL) is $55.74 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Travel+Leisure (TNL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Travel+Leisure (NYSE:TNL) reporting earnings?

A

Travel+Leisure’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Travel+Leisure (TNL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Travel+Leisure.

Q

What sector and industry does Travel+Leisure (TNL) operate in?

A

Travel+Leisure is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.