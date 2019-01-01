QQQ
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp is a North American generation, transmission, and distribution utility. Within its distribution group, Algonquin owns and operates regulated water, natural gas, and electricity distribution utilities in the United States. Most of the company's revenue is derived from this division and, in turn, most of this division's revenue comes from its distribution of natural gas. In its generation group, Algonquin sells electricity produced by its energy facilities, including hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal power plants. Algonquin's wind farms account for most of its generation revenue. Finally, the company's transmission group focuses on building and investing in natural gas pipelines and electric transmission systems.

Algonquin Power Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Algonquin Power (AQN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Algonquin Power's (AQN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Algonquin Power.

Q

What is the target price for Algonquin Power (AQN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.50 expecting AQN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.75% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Algonquin Power (AQN)?

A

The stock price for Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN) is $13.87 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Algonquin Power (AQN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN) reporting earnings?

A

Algonquin Power’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Algonquin Power (AQN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Algonquin Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Algonquin Power (AQN) operate in?

A

Algonquin Power is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.