Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp is a North American generation, transmission, and distribution utility. Within its distribution group, Algonquin owns and operates regulated water, natural gas, and electricity distribution utilities in the United States. Most of the company's revenue is derived from this division and, in turn, most of this division's revenue comes from its distribution of natural gas. In its generation group, Algonquin sells electricity produced by its energy facilities, including hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal power plants. Algonquin's wind farms account for most of its generation revenue. Finally, the company's transmission group focuses on building and investing in natural gas pipelines and electric transmission systems.