|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in AquaBounty Technologies’s space includes: Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN), Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX), Brooklyn (NASDAQ:BTX), TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI).
The latest price target for AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AQB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB) is $1.43 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for AquaBounty Technologies.
AquaBounty Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for AquaBounty Technologies.
AquaBounty Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.