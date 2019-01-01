QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
AquaBounty Technologies Inc is engaged in the field of land-based aquaculture and the use of technology for improving its productivity and sustainability. The company's objective is to ensure the availability of high-quality seafood to meet global consumer demand while addressing critical production constraints in the most popular farmed species.

AquaBounty Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AquaBounty Technologies's (AQB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) stock?

A

The latest price target for AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AQB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)?

A

The stock price for AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB) is $1.43 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AquaBounty Technologies.

Q

When is AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) reporting earnings?

A

AquaBounty Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AquaBounty Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) operate in?

A

AquaBounty Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.