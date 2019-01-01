|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.970
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|453.360M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ACI Worldwide’s space includes: MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Alight (NYSE:ALIT), BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL), CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC).
The latest price target for ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW) was reported by Needham on January 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting ACIW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.54% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW) is $33.2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for ACI Worldwide.
ACI Worldwide’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ACI Worldwide.
ACI Worldwide is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.