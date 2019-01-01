QQQ
Range
32.56 - 33.62
Vol / Avg.
707.2K/692.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
28.39 - 43.19
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
33
P/E
45.92
EPS
0.12
Shares
117.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
ACI Worldwide Inc develops, markets, and installs a portfolio of software products primarily focused on facilitating electronic payments. The firm also leverages its distribution network in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, or EMEA; and Asia-Pacific regions to sell software developed by third parties. ACI software products process payment transactions for retail banking clients, billers such as utilities and healthcare providers, and community banks and credit unions. ACI's customers are financial institutions all over the world, but most of the revenue is generated in the United States and EMEA regions.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.970

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV453.360M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ACI Worldwide Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ACI Worldwide (ACIW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ACI Worldwide's (ACIW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ACI Worldwide (ACIW) stock?

A

The latest price target for ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW) was reported by Needham on January 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting ACIW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.54% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ACI Worldwide (ACIW)?

A

The stock price for ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW) is $33.2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ACI Worldwide (ACIW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ACI Worldwide.

Q

When is ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) reporting earnings?

A

ACI Worldwide’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is ACI Worldwide (ACIW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ACI Worldwide.

Q

What sector and industry does ACI Worldwide (ACIW) operate in?

A

ACI Worldwide is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.