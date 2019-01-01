|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.850
|3.210
|0.3600
|REV
|731.980M
|732.769M
|789.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Bio-Rad Laboratories’s space includes: Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP), Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG), Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and Waters (NYSE:WAT).
The latest price target for Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) was reported by Wells Fargo on July 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 930.00 expecting BIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.57% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) is $582.82 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
Bio-Rad Laboratories’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bio-Rad Laboratories.
Bio-Rad Laboratories is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.