QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/182.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
547.22 - 832.7
Mkt Cap
17.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
4.15
EPS
-52.59
Shares
29.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 8:42AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 10:11AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 5:01PM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 4:45PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Bio-Rad Laboratories, headquartered in Hercules, California, develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the clinical diagnostics and life sciences markets. In diagnostics (60% of sales), Bio-Rad manufactures, sells, and supports test systems and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories. In life sciences (40% of sales), the firm develops and manufactures a range of instruments and reagents used in research, biopharmaceutical production, and food testing. The company is geographically diverse, with major markets in the United States (40% of 2020 sales), Europe (34%), and Asia (21%), with Canada and Latin America accounting for the bulk of the remaining 5%. Bio-Rad owns 37% of Sartorius AG, a laboratory and biopharmaceutical supplier.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.8503.210 0.3600
REV731.980M732.769M789.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bio-Rad Laboratories Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bio-Rad Laboratories's (BIO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) was reported by Wells Fargo on July 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 930.00 expecting BIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.57% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)?

A

The stock price for Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) is $582.82 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) reporting earnings?

A

Bio-Rad Laboratories’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Q

What sector and industry does Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) operate in?

A

Bio-Rad Laboratories is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.