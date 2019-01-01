Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It intends to achieve the objective by investing in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible income-producing securities. Its portfolio of investments includes different sector investments such as in aerospace and defense, healthcare services, oil, gas, and consumable fuels, telecommunications, and others.