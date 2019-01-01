|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.050
|-0.060
|-0.0100
|REV
|10.850M
|11.163M
|313.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ: BYRN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Byrna Technologies’s space includes: Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL), Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU), EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH), Redwire (NYSE:RDW) and Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS).
The latest price target for Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ: BYRN) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting BYRN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.78% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ: BYRN) is $8.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Byrna Technologies.
Byrna Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 30, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Byrna Technologies.
Byrna Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.