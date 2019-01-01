QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Byrna Technologies Inc is a non-lethal technology company, specializing in the development and manufacture of less-lethal equipment and munitions. Its product Byrna HD is a well-made, ergonomically designed, handheld personal security device. The firm's products are used by homeowners, renters, campers, truckers, real estate agents, and others which helps the individual to reduce risk and ensure safety. It markets products to the consumer, private security, law enforcement and military end markets in the United States, Canada and South Africa.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.050-0.060 -0.0100
REV10.850M11.163M313.000K

Analyst Ratings

Byrna Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Byrna Technologies (BYRN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ: BYRN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Byrna Technologies's (BYRN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Byrna Technologies (BYRN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ: BYRN) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting BYRN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.78% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Byrna Technologies (BYRN)?

A

The stock price for Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ: BYRN) is $8.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Byrna Technologies (BYRN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Byrna Technologies.

Q

When is Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) reporting earnings?

A

Byrna Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 30, 2022.

Q

Is Byrna Technologies (BYRN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Byrna Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Byrna Technologies (BYRN) operate in?

A

Byrna Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.