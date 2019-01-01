QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Health Catalyst Inc is engaged in providing data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It has two operating segments. The Technology segment, which is the key revenue driver, includes data platform, analytics applications and support services. This generates revenues primarily from contracts that are cloud-based subscription arrangements, time-based license arrangements, and maintenance and support fees; and Professional Services segment is generally the combination of analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers to more fully configure and utilize the benefits of the technology offerings.

Health Catalyst Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Health Catalyst (HCAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Health Catalyst's (HCAT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Health Catalyst (HCAT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HCAT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Health Catalyst (HCAT)?

A

The stock price for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) is $25.32 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Health Catalyst (HCAT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Health Catalyst.

Q

When is Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) reporting earnings?

A

Health Catalyst’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Health Catalyst (HCAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Health Catalyst.

Q

What sector and industry does Health Catalyst (HCAT) operate in?

A

Health Catalyst is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.