Health Catalyst Inc is engaged in providing data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It has two operating segments. The Technology segment, which is the key revenue driver, includes data platform, analytics applications and support services. This generates revenues primarily from contracts that are cloud-based subscription arrangements, time-based license arrangements, and maintenance and support fees; and Professional Services segment is generally the combination of analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers to more fully configure and utilize the benefits of the technology offerings.