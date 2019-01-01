QQQ
Range
36.75 - 37.82
Vol / Avg.
98.3K/506.8K
Div / Yield
0.75/1.96%
52 Wk
33.99 - 51.25
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
36.96
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
75.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
MillerKnoll Inc, formerly Herman Miller Inc researches, designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes interior furnishings across the globe. The company is predominately located in the United States with corporate offices, independent dealers, and licensees in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company's products are sold through a variety of sources, including owned and independent contract furniture dealers, direct customer sales, owned and independent retailers, direct-mail catalogs, and the company's online stores. The independent retailer division generates the majority of the firm's overall sales.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5700.510 -0.0600
REV1.040B1.026B-14.000M

Analyst Ratings

MillerKnoll Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MillerKnoll (MLKN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MillerKnoll (NASDAQ: MLKN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MillerKnoll's (MLKN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MillerKnoll (MLKN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MillerKnoll

Q

Current Stock Price for MillerKnoll (MLKN)?

A

The stock price for MillerKnoll (NASDAQ: MLKN) is $37.5 last updated Today at 4:25:02 PM.

Q

Does MillerKnoll (MLKN) pay a dividend?

A

The next MillerKnoll (MLKN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) reporting earnings?

A

MillerKnoll’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 16, 2022.

Q

Is MillerKnoll (MLKN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MillerKnoll.

Q

What sector and industry does MillerKnoll (MLKN) operate in?

A

MillerKnoll is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.