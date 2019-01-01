QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Emergent BioSolutions offers public health products to government and healthcare providers. The company has four main units: vaccines, which produces specialty vaccines for public health threats; devices, such as nasal sprays, skin lotions, and injections; therapeutics, which includes antibody-based treatments; and contract development and manufacturing, which brings treatments to market through collaboration with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and the United States government. Most revenue comes from U.S. government purchases of vaccine, device, and therapeutic products.

Emergent BioSolutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Emergent BioSolutions's (EBS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) was reported by Chardan Capital on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting EBS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 74.64% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Emergent BioSolutions (EBS)?

A

The stock price for Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) is $42.945 last updated Today at 8:25:50 PM.

Q

Does Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Emergent BioSolutions.

Q

When is Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) reporting earnings?

A

Emergent BioSolutions’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Emergent BioSolutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) operate in?

A

Emergent BioSolutions is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NYSE.