QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
118.81 - 123.28
Vol / Avg.
792.6K/406.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
119.3 - 187.29
Mkt Cap
5.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
119
P/E
74.49
EPS
0.32
Shares
43.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 7:29AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 5:40AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 10:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 9:49AM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 11:10AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 8:29AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 8:04AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Omnicell provides automation and business analytics software for healthcare providers. The firm operates in two segments: automation and analytics and medication adherence. The automation and analytics segment manufactures medication dispensing systems, pharmacy inventory management systems, and related software. This segment contributes the majority of revenue. The medication adherence segment sells products like consumable medication blister cards and packaging equipment to help administer medication outside of a hospital setting. Omnicell generates the vast majority of its revenue in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9200.920 0.0000
REV311.070M311.034M-36.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Omnicell Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Omnicell (OMCL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Omnicell's (OMCL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Omnicell (OMCL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 188.00 expecting OMCL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.07% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Omnicell (OMCL)?

A

The stock price for Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) is $122.82 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Omnicell (OMCL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Omnicell.

Q

When is Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) reporting earnings?

A

Omnicell’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Omnicell (OMCL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Omnicell.

Q

What sector and industry does Omnicell (OMCL) operate in?

A

Omnicell is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.