|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.920
|0.920
|0.0000
|REV
|311.070M
|311.034M
|-36.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) through any online brokerage.
The latest price target for Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 188.00 expecting OMCL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.07% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) is $122.82 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Omnicell.
Omnicell’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Omnicell.
Omnicell is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.