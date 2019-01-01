QQQ
Range
13.92 - 14.45
Vol / Avg.
621.7K/514.8K
Div / Yield
0.68/4.77%
52 Wk
12.08 - 15.8
Mkt Cap
962.1M
Payout Ratio
376.47
Open
14.17
P/E
83.82
EPS
0.01
Shares
67.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc is a real estate company. It engages in developing, building, owning and managing the institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in various markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The company's operating segment includes office real estate, retail real estate, multifamily residential real estate, and general contracting and real estate services. It generates maximum revenue from the general contracting and real estate services segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.270
REV49.470M49.461M-9.000K

Armada Hoffler Properties Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Armada Hoffler Properties's (AHH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) was reported by B of A Securities on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.50 expecting AHH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.53% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)?

A

The stock price for Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) is $14.29 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 6, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2021.

Q

When is Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) reporting earnings?

A

Armada Hoffler Properties’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Armada Hoffler Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) operate in?

A

Armada Hoffler Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.