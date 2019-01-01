|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Armada Hoffler Properties’s space includes: Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX), Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL), STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and Generation Income (NASDAQ:GIPR).
The latest price target for Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) was reported by B of A Securities on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.50 expecting AHH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.53% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) is $14.29 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 6, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2021.
Armada Hoffler Properties’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Armada Hoffler Properties.
Armada Hoffler Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.