Premier is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based national group purchasing organization providing primary supply chain services to large hospital systems and more recently to alternate outpatient locations as it expands its footprint. Through acquisitions, the company also offers a compliment of advisory services and consulting services along with software-as-a-service-based subscriptions. The company's revenue is all sourced domestically and is reported in two business segments: the core supply chain services (approximately 70% of fiscal 2019 revenue) and the consulting and technology platform of performance services (approximately 30%).