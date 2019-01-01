QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Premier is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based national group purchasing organization providing primary supply chain services to large hospital systems and more recently to alternate outpatient locations as it expands its footprint. Through acquisitions, the company also offers a compliment of advisory services and consulting services along with software-as-a-service-based subscriptions. The company's revenue is all sourced domestically and is reported in two business segments: the core supply chain services (approximately 70% of fiscal 2019 revenue) and the consulting and technology platform of performance services (approximately 30%).

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6500.730 0.0800
REV347.710M379.215M31.505M

Premier Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Premier (PINC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Premier (NASDAQ: PINC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Premier's (PINC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Premier (PINC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Premier (NASDAQ: PINC) was reported by Raymond James on August 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting PINC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.98% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Premier (PINC)?

A

The stock price for Premier (NASDAQ: PINC) is $35.44 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Premier (PINC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Premier (PINC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) reporting earnings?

A

Premier’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Premier (PINC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Premier.

Q

What sector and industry does Premier (PINC) operate in?

A

Premier is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.