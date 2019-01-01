QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Newegg Commerce Inc is an e-commerce company offering direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products and provides certain third-party logistics services globally.

Newegg Commerce Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Newegg Commerce (NEGG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ: NEGG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Newegg Commerce's (NEGG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Newegg Commerce (NEGG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Newegg Commerce

Q

Current Stock Price for Newegg Commerce (NEGG)?

A

The stock price for Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ: NEGG) is $5.33 last updated Today at 6:37:37 PM.

Q

Does Newegg Commerce (NEGG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Newegg Commerce.

Q

When is Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) reporting earnings?

A

Newegg Commerce’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Newegg Commerce (NEGG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Newegg Commerce.

Q

What sector and industry does Newegg Commerce (NEGG) operate in?

A

Newegg Commerce is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.