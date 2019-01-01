QQQ
Range
5.85 - 6.02
Vol / Avg.
79.7K/657.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.78 - 17.02
Mkt Cap
171.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.89
P/E
4.08
EPS
0.4
Shares
29.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Co-Diagnostics Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, licenses, and commercializes molecular technologies such as lab systems (MDx device) and manufacture and sell reagents used for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). CDI's low-cost system uses its tests to diagnose tuberculosis, Zika, hepatitis B and C, Malaria, dengue and HIV. The company's diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, sophisticated molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by greatly automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

Date Analyst Firm Analyst Name Action Rating Action Price Prior Price Target

Co-Diagnostics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Co-Diagnostics (CODX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Co-Diagnostics's (CODX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Co-Diagnostics (CODX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting CODX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 155.54% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Co-Diagnostics (CODX)?

A

The stock price for Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) is $5.87 last updated Today at 3:41:27 PM.

Q

Does Co-Diagnostics (CODX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Co-Diagnostics.

Q

When is Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) reporting earnings?

A

Co-Diagnostics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Co-Diagnostics (CODX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Co-Diagnostics.

Q

What sector and industry does Co-Diagnostics (CODX) operate in?

A

Co-Diagnostics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.