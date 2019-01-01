Co-Diagnostics Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, licenses, and commercializes molecular technologies such as lab systems (MDx device) and manufacture and sell reagents used for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). CDI's low-cost system uses its tests to diagnose tuberculosis, Zika, hepatitis B and C, Malaria, dengue and HIV. The company's diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, sophisticated molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by greatly automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.