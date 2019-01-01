QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
The Lovesac Co designs, manufactures and sells alternative furniture which is comprised of modular couches called sactionals and premium foam beanbag chairs called sacs. It also offers other accessories such as blankets, footsacs, and throw pillows. Its products are sold across the United States through its website or company-owned retail stores which are used in homes and offices. Most of the firm's revenue gets derives from the sale of Sactionals.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-13
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.4000.170 0.5700
REV112.190M116.678M4.488M

Lovesac Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lovesac (LOVE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lovesac's (LOVE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lovesac (LOVE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) was reported by Roth Capital on September 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting LOVE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 174.65% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lovesac (LOVE)?

A

The stock price for Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) is $38.23 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lovesac (LOVE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lovesac.

Q

When is Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) reporting earnings?

A

Lovesac’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 13, 2022.

Q

Is Lovesac (LOVE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lovesac.

Q

What sector and industry does Lovesac (LOVE) operate in?

A

Lovesac is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.