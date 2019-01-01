|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-13
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.400
|0.170
|0.5700
|REV
|112.190M
|116.678M
|4.488M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lovesac’s space includes: Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS), Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN), Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG), Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) and Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK).
The latest price target for Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) was reported by Roth Capital on September 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting LOVE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 174.65% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) is $38.23 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Lovesac.
Lovesac’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lovesac.
Lovesac is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.