QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.05 - 5.38
Vol / Avg.
40.9K/182.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.84 - 16.97
Mkt Cap
131.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.08
P/E
-
EPS
-15.88
Shares
25.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 12:21PM
Benzinga - Nov 26, 2021, 11:08AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 8:50AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 4:54PM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 1:11PM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 7:27AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:59PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:59PM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 11:04AM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 11:04AM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 6:03AM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 4:53AM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 7:46AM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 6:28AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 4:51AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 6:13AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Marketwise Inc is a multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors. Its products are built for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. It is a digital, direct-to-consumer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Marketwise Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marketwise (MKTW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marketwise (NASDAQ: MKTW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marketwise's (MKTW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Marketwise (MKTW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Marketwise (NASDAQ: MKTW) was reported by Raymond James on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting MKTW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 110.33% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Marketwise (MKTW)?

A

The stock price for Marketwise (NASDAQ: MKTW) is $5.23 last updated Today at 4:21:10 PM.

Q

Does Marketwise (MKTW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marketwise.

Q

When is Marketwise (NASDAQ:MKTW) reporting earnings?

A

Marketwise’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Marketwise (MKTW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marketwise.

Q

What sector and industry does Marketwise (MKTW) operate in?

A

Marketwise is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.