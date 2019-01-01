QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/104.6K
Div / Yield
0.58/4.98%
52 Wk
11.59 - 13.98
Mkt Cap
618.7M
Payout Ratio
65.22
Open
-
P/E
12.34
Shares
52.9M
Outstanding
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income which is exempt from federal income tax. The company primarily invests in municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment. The municipal securities include municipal bonds, municipal notes, and municipal commercial paper.

Invesco Quality Municipal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco Quality Municipal (IQI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE: IQI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Invesco Quality Municipal's (IQI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco Quality Municipal.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco Quality Municipal (IQI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco Quality Municipal

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco Quality Municipal (IQI)?

A

The stock price for Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE: IQI) is $11.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:54:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Invesco Quality Municipal (IQI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco Quality Municipal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco Quality Municipal (IQI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco Quality Municipal.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco Quality Municipal (IQI) operate in?

A

Invesco Quality Municipal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.