You can purchase shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ: DGLY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Digital Ally’s space includes: Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT), Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP), Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM), Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL).
The latest price target for Digital Ally (NASDAQ: DGLY) was reported by EF Hutton on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.50 expecting DGLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 143.90% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Digital Ally (NASDAQ: DGLY) is $1.025 last updated Today at 6:36:40 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Digital Ally.
Digital Ally’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Digital Ally.
Digital Ally is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.