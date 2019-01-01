Digital Ally Inc produces digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications. Its products are an in-car digital video/audio recorder contained in a rear-view mirror for use in law enforcement and commercial fleets. It can integrate electronic, radio, computer, mechanical, and multi-media technologies to create solutions to address needs in a variety of other industries and markets, including mass transit, school bus, taxicab and the military. The company sells its products to law enforcement agencies and other security organizations and consumer and commercial fleet operators through direct sales domestically and third-party distributors internationally.