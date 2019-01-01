QQQ
Range
1.01 - 1.05
Vol / Avg.
204.2K/851.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.94 - 2.37
Mkt Cap
54M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.02
P/E
2.08
EPS
0.16
Shares
52.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Digital Ally Inc produces digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications. Its products are an in-car digital video/audio recorder contained in a rear-view mirror for use in law enforcement and commercial fleets. It can integrate electronic, radio, computer, mechanical, and multi-media technologies to create solutions to address needs in a variety of other industries and markets, including mass transit, school bus, taxicab and the military. The company sells its products to law enforcement agencies and other security organizations and consumer and commercial fleet operators through direct sales domestically and third-party distributors internationally.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Digital Ally Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Digital Ally (DGLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ: DGLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Digital Ally's (DGLY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Digital Ally (DGLY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Digital Ally (NASDAQ: DGLY) was reported by EF Hutton on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.50 expecting DGLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 143.90% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Digital Ally (DGLY)?

A

The stock price for Digital Ally (NASDAQ: DGLY) is $1.025 last updated Today at 6:36:40 PM.

Q

Does Digital Ally (DGLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Digital Ally.

Q

When is Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) reporting earnings?

A

Digital Ally’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Digital Ally (DGLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Digital Ally.

Q

What sector and industry does Digital Ally (DGLY) operate in?

A

Digital Ally is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.