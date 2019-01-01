|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.310
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01
|REV
|324.670M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Interface’s space includes: Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL), HNI (NYSE:HNI), Steelcase (NYSE:SCS), MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) and Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC).
The latest price target for Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) was reported by Raymond James on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting TILE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.26% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) is $13.08 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.
Interface’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Interface.
Interface is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.