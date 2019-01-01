QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/242.7K
Div / Yield
0.04/0.31%
52 Wk
11.88 - 18.03
Mkt Cap
772.4M
Payout Ratio
4.44
Open
-
P/E
14.53
EPS
0.19
Shares
59.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 12:17PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 7:25AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 5:32AM
Benzinga - Sep 10, 2021, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 6:11AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 6:11AM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 7:40AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Interface Inc is engaged in the designing, production, and sale of carpet tile. It also provides Luxury Vinyl tiles and rubber flooring. The company mainly targets corporate and noncorporate office markets, including government, education, healthcare, hospitality, and retailers. Its geographical segments include the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.310

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV324.670M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Interface Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Interface (TILE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Interface's (TILE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Interface (TILE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) was reported by Raymond James on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting TILE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.26% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Interface (TILE)?

A

The stock price for Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) is $13.08 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Interface (TILE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.

Q

When is Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) reporting earnings?

A

Interface’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Interface (TILE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Interface.

Q

What sector and industry does Interface (TILE) operate in?

A

Interface is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.