Range
2 - 2.15
Vol / Avg.
91.7K/311.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.57 - 5.99
Mkt Cap
41.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.05
P/E
0.29
EPS
0.46
Shares
20.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Globus Maritime Ltd is a dry bulk shipping company which provides marine transportation services internationally. The company owns, operates and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargos. Its operations are managed by its subsidiary which also provides in-house commercial and technical management for its vessels and also offers consulting services for an affiliated ship management company.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-28
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0800.270 0.1900
REV10.400M12.755M2.355M

Globus Maritime Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Globus Maritime (GLBS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Globus Maritime's (GLBS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Globus Maritime (GLBS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) was reported by Maxim Group on August 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting GLBS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 197.03% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Globus Maritime (GLBS)?

A

The stock price for Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) is $2.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Globus Maritime (GLBS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 31, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 23, 2012.

Q

When is Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) reporting earnings?

A

Globus Maritime’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 28, 2022.

Q

Is Globus Maritime (GLBS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Globus Maritime.

Q

What sector and industry does Globus Maritime (GLBS) operate in?

A

Globus Maritime is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.