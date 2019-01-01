QQQ
CureVac NV a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid that has the potential to improve the lives of people. The company's product portfolio includes clinical and pre-clinical candidates across multiple disease indications in oncology, prophylactic vaccines and protein therapy. Its clinical programs are CV8102, which it is evaluating in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of four types of solid tumors, and CV7202, which it is investigating in Phase 1 clinical trial for potential vaccination against rabies. It is also rapidly advancing its mRNA vaccine program against coronavirus SARS- CoV-2, for which the company initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial.

CureVac Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CureVac (CVAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CureVac's (CVAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CureVac.

Q

What is the target price for CureVac (CVAC) stock?

A

The latest price target for CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) was reported by B of A Securities on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting CVAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.34% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CureVac (CVAC)?

A

The stock price for CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) is $16.62 last updated Today at 5:13:31 PM.

Q

Does CureVac (CVAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CureVac.

Q

When is CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) reporting earnings?

A

CureVac’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is CureVac (CVAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CureVac.

Q

What sector and industry does CureVac (CVAC) operate in?

A

CureVac is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.